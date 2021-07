SWLA Arrest Report - June 30, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 30, 2021.

Matthew James Celestine, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; negligent vehicular injuring; fourth offense DWI; hit and run; operating a vehicle while under suspension; broken lamps.

Jefferee William Evans, 27, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Henry Thompson II, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; parole detainer.

Robert L. Morrison, 61, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Lakeyn Danielle Ancelet, 27, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Marcus Shane Gilley, 44, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Jerry Wayne Jones Sr., 58, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.

Oda Soileau III, 50, Lake Charles: Burglary.

Christopher Rashad Conyers, 30, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.