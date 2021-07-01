Study reveals high number of cancer cases in industrial areas

50/50 Thursdays
By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A study conducted by Tulane Environmental Law Clinic concludes air pollution and poverty is triggering higher rates of cancer in Louisiana.

Tulane represents industrial communities in the state. These communities questioned the effects industrial pollution has on their health.

Tulane Environmental Law Clinic researched the effects industrial pollution has on the health of people in Louisiana.

“We found that among communities that have high rates of poverty is a clear connection between higher levels of toxic air pollution and higher cancer rates,” said scientific researcher, Kimberly Terrell.

Terrell explains it’s hard to pinpoint exactly how poverty coincides with higher cancer rates.

“Maybe that air pollution gets into their homes through cracks in windows and walls,” Terrell said. “Maybe people in those communities spend more time outside. There’s lots of different potential explanations for why you might see that relationship.”

Terrell said the data is concerning, but shouldn’t be surprising.

“The population data that we looked at was specifically the types of pollutants that are known to cause cancer,” Terrell said. “So, really our study found that people who live in places with higher cancer-causing pollution, those communities tend to have higher cancer rates.”

“From what I understand, from talking to medical professionals and reading other documents, the leading causes of that tend to be lifestyle and hereditary,” said Lake Area Industry Alliance Executive Director, Jim Rock.

Rock said industrial plants are heavily regulated, and that technological advancements have made a safer living environment for Southwest Louisiana.

“Air emissions in Louisiana, including Southwest Louisiana, are down almost 80 percent for the last 30 years,” Rock said. “There has been advancements in technology, tighter permit limits, and all that has made the environment and community safer for everyone.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

