LifeShare to hosts its annual ‘United We Give’ tradition

By Madison Glaser
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -LifeShare is gearing up for a record breaking ‘United We Give’ weekend.

LifeShare is urging residents to include donating blood in their Independence Day holiday plans.

‘United We Give’ is an annual LifeShare tradition created to encourage donors to be mindful of our community blood supply needs.

Donations now are needed more than ever due to a national shortage of blood supply nationwide.

Local hospitals are dependent on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times.

All LifeShare donor centers have extended operation hours for the event this:

  • Thursday, July 1st, 8AM – 7PM
  • Friday, July 2nd, 8AM – 7PM
  • Saturday, July 3rd, 8AM – 3PM

This year donors will receive a swag bag that includes:

  • A LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt
  • A free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s
  • and a code for a free delivery from Waitr

Donors can make an appointment at www.lifeshare.org/give. Walk-ins are also welcome.

