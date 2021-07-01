Lake Charles man dies following motorcycle accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has died following a fatal two-vehicle accident in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Sergeant Shaun Touchet says officers were dispatched to the accident near Country Club Road and Powell Lane around 10:45 a.m. on June 30, 2021.

On arrival, officers learned that Matthew Taylor, of Nederland, TX, was traveling west on Country Club Road in a Hyundai Santa Fe when he made a left turn into the path of a Yamaha motorcycle being driven by Charles Manuel Jr., of Lake Charles.

Manuel was transported to a local hospital to be treated but would later die as a result of his injuries.

