Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

