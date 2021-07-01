50/50 Thursdays
I-10 Bridge, I-49 Connector funded in House infrastructure bill

I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Washington, D.C. (KPLC) - The surface transportation bill that the House passed Thursday includes project funding requests for the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge and the I-49 Lafayette Connector, designated by Rep. Clay Higgins.

Under the current legislative text, each project would receive $10 million. This would be the first direct federal funding for either project.

The projects can be viewed HERE.

