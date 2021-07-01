FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances back on the increase Friday and through the 4th of July weekend

Afternoon storms arrive Friday (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fewer showers and thunderstorms across the area today have resulted in the temperatures and humidity being more of the big weather story as highs soared into the lower 90s with heat index values in the lower 100s. There are a few isolated storms on radar now and those should begin to come to an end as we move closer to sunset. Look for lows tonight to drop into the lower to middle 70s overnight.

Rain chances back up (KPLC)

As we head into our Friday, rain chances will increase, especially by afternoon as the latest outlook shows a broken line of strong thunderstorms moving quickly from the north by mid to late afternoon. These could contain not only heavy downpours but also some gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning which will make the need to head indoors quickly as storms approach. Make sure to have our free KPLC weather app downloaded through the holiday weekend as we expect more rain and storms to return on Sunday.

Rain totals through middle of next week (KPLC)

An abundance of deep tropical air will combine with a stalled front to our north on Sunday to result in another good round of rain and thunderstorms to begin developing through the day. These too could produce some locally heavy downpours and intense cloud-to-ground lightning. Rain chances remain high through the middle of next week. Some models show as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain possible through the middle of next week. Chances of rain begin to decrease by the latter part of next week.

Tropical Storm Elsa (KPLC)

Tropical Storm Elsa will be approaching the Lesser Antilles and crossing into the eastern Caribbean by tomorrow as it’s on a fast track to the west, moving close to 30 mph in forward speed. This puts the storm near Cuba by Sunday and approaching the Florida Keys by Monday night into Tuesday. Long range computer models keep impacts well to our east over Florida next week, but there are still large uncertainties in that longer range forecast, so stay tuned as it’s way too early to know exact areas of the U.S. that could be impacted by Elsa next week.

Elsa track through early next week (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

