FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances for Thursday, rain returns for Fourth of July weekend

A nice afternoon to head out and enjoy the pool (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Not much of a change starting out our Thursday morning compared to the last several mornings with temperatures in the middle to upper 70′s, which is close to where we should be for this time of year. Our rain chances remain on the lower end throughout the afternoon, but unfortunately more rain is in the forecast for the Fourth of July weekend.

Rain chances increase once again to end our work week (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning the oppressive humidity can definitely be felt with dew points back into the lower and middle 70′s, which is typical of late July and August. The humidity is going no where anytime soon and in fact today we see less moisture around before deeper tropical moisture arrives as a front begins to arrive late Friday and into Saturday. For our Thursday though we can expect mostly sunny skies to partly cloudy skies with just a few isolated storms in the mix for the afternoon. Winds in the upper levels are from the north bringing in slightly drier air and that will help to limit our thunderstorm activity so any outdoor plans you may have look to be okay. It will be warm though as highs climb back into the upper 80′s to near 90 with heat indices near the triple digits so make sure to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water if you are working outside.

Rain chances increase for the holiday weekend (KPLC)

Heading into Friday and the Fourth of July weekend our rain chances will continue to climb as our cold front pushes in from the north and that will help to spark showers and storms starting Friday afternoon and increasing in coverage into Saturday. Temperatures stay steady in the upper 80′s to near 90 through Sunday, but the problem will be dodging the rain drops for those outdoor plans. Saturday looks to be the wettest day as of now so you’ll definitely need to think of alternative plans to move them indoors as widespread rain will be possible into the afternoon. Sunday looks to features scattered storms as well, so we’ll need to keep a close eye on the forecast for anyone trying to do outdoor events and fireworks. The widespread rain looks to stick around to start next week as the front stalls and begins to weaken across the region.

Front continues to bring rain chances into next week (KPLC)

Looking into next storms look to be likely each afternoon and slowly begin to decrease by late next week and into the weekend. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy with you over the course of the next week as we could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall. As for the tropics we now have Tropical Depression Five in the Central Atlantic moving to the west and into the Caribbean over the course of the next few days. It’s forecast to become a tropical storm, which would take the name of Elsa, but it is no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time. We’ll continue to track the storm and provide the latest updates over the next few days.

1-3 inches of rain possible over the course of next week (KPLC)

We have seen Tropical Depression Five form and it's forecast to become Elsa over the next day (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

