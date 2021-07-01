CenterPoint Energy reports gas outage in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CenterPoint Energy says it is experiencing a natural gas outage in Vinton that is affecting approximately 700 customers.

The outage is due to a third party that is conducting repairs on an unrelated system.

“Safety is our primary focus as we work to restore natural gas service,” said Matthew Smith, District Director for CenterPoint Energy. “As part of our safety procedures, we are currently in the process of turning off each impacted customer’s natural gas meter. Once each customer’s meter has been turned off, we will begin the process of reinstating service to the system.

“The complete restoration process will take several hours; there is no need to call us as we make our initial assessments,” Smith said. “At this time, no action is required on the part of the customer. We will begin restoring service to customers this afternoon with the goal of completing restoration by noon Friday.”

For safety reasons, the company urges customers not to turn any valves or tamper with the natural gas meter. Opening or turning any valves could allow air to enter the natural gas lines, which would hinder the restoration process.

