Calcasieu Library offers free stress management programs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local residents are encouraged to sign up for a free series of virtual stress management programs presented by the LA Spirit Crisis Counseling Program and the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, says CPPL Public Information Officer Christy Comeaux.

The programs are scheduled for Fridays at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom and open to the public, says Comeaux. Anyone interested can register in advance HERE to receive the Zoom link.

The following programs will be available:

Friday, July 9th - Dealing with Anxiety: Relaxation is important because it prevents excessive stress, decreases the symptoms of nervousness, increases concentration, and increases the ability to remain calm in stressful circumstances. This presentation will share techniques, activities, and helpful tips in dealing with anxiety.

Friday, July 16th - Managing Aggressive Feelings: The pressures of life get to all of us. That pressure can create negativity. This presentation will help to recognize, cope, and manage feelings through healthy outlets.

Friday, July 23rd – Dealing with Grief and Loss: Grief is the normal response of sorrow, emotion and confusion that comes from losing someone or something important to you. Grief is a typical reaction to death, divorce, job loss, a move away from family and friends, or loss of good health due to illness. Learn everything from symptoms to Self-Care Tips to ease your grief!

Friday, July 30th – Complex Trauma: We have all been impacted by multiple traumas this last year alone: COVID-19, two hurricanes, and flooding. We are strong and can survive the traumas experienced this past year, but more than that, we want to thrive as we move forward through the trauma, begin to rebuild, and pursue resiliency. We will see the side effects of Complex Trauma, how we help others, and how we can move forward.

For more information or for assistance in registering for the programs, visit a local library branch or call (337) 721-7116.

