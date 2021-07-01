50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Library offers free stress management programs

Calcasieu Parish Public Library
Calcasieu Parish Public Library(Calcasieu Parish Public Library)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local residents are encouraged to sign up for a free series of virtual stress management programs presented by the LA Spirit Crisis Counseling Program and the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, says CPPL Public Information Officer Christy Comeaux.

The programs are scheduled for Fridays at 10:30 a.m. on Zoom and open to the public, says Comeaux. Anyone interested can register in advance HERE to receive the Zoom link.

The following programs will be available:

  • Friday, July 9th - Dealing with Anxiety: Relaxation is important because it prevents excessive stress, decreases the symptoms of nervousness, increases concentration, and increases the ability to remain calm in stressful circumstances. This presentation will share techniques, activities, and helpful tips in dealing with anxiety.
  • Friday, July 16th - Managing Aggressive Feelings: The pressures of life get to all of us. That pressure can create negativity. This presentation will help to recognize, cope, and manage feelings through healthy outlets.
  • Friday, July 23rd – Dealing with Grief and Loss: Grief is the normal response of sorrow, emotion and confusion that comes from losing someone or something important to you. Grief is a typical reaction to death, divorce, job loss, a move away from family and friends, or loss of good health due to illness. Learn everything from symptoms to Self-Care Tips to ease your grief!
  • Friday, July 30th – Complex Trauma: We have all been impacted by multiple traumas this last year alone: COVID-19, two hurricanes, and flooding. We are strong and can survive the traumas experienced this past year, but more than that, we want to thrive as we move forward through the trauma, begin to rebuild, and pursue resiliency. We will see the side effects of Complex Trauma, how we help others, and how we can move forward.

For more information or for assistance in registering for the programs, visit a local library branch or call (337) 721-7116.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in

Latest News

In this series, the library says Zak will present a science show that gets kids excited about...
Zak Morgan set to perform at Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s summer reading program
Police are searching for at least one gunman who shot three kids and an adult in Marrero, La.
3 children, 1 adult injured in Jefferson Parish drive-by shooting
COVID-19 in SWLA: July 1, 2021
CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy reports gas outage in Vinton