Caddo sheriff’s deputy indicted over in-custody death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo sheriff’s deputy is free on $7,500 bond after being indicted by a Caddo grand jury and booked.

The secret indictment handed up Wednesday, June 30 charges 36-year-old Ryan Chapman with one count of malfeasance in office.

The Caddo district attorney’s office says the charge arises from an investigation into the death of a man March 18 while the 68-year-old was in custody.

Chapman and other deputies had gone to a property on Pecan Road to arrest 38-year-old Chad Deloach. They did not locate him but were met by William Walls, who they say came out the back door of another mobile home.

Deputies asked to search the mobile home for Deloach, Walls granted them permission and accompanied deputies during the search, officials previously said.

Walls later wound up handcuffed and placed alone in the rear of a Caddo sheriff’s cruiser, says a statement Thursday, July 1 from the parish prosecutor’s office. Walls later was found in distress and subsequently died at Willis-Knighton South.

No charges were filed against the other deputies.

It was not immediately known whether Chapmen remains employed by the Caddo Sheriff’s Office and, if so, whether he has been suspended from duty pending resolution of this matter.

After KSLA News 12 made calls and sent emails, the Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

“Deputy Chapman’s actions were reviewed by the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident and no procedural or criminal violations were found; however, that is why we request the DA’s review on cases involving a loss in life.”

Malfeasance in office is a felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison with or without hard labor and a fine of up to $5,000.

Below is the text of the indictment:

The same grand jury entered a no true bill for another in-custody death at Caddo Correctional Center, the district attorney’s office reports.

The grand jury also inspected Caddo Correctional then filed the following report of its findings, which include recommended improvements to the prison’s medical unit:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening as Kenley Hargett brings us the latest on this case.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.