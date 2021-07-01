Barbe Baseball named 2021 MaxPreps National Champions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Barbe Buccaneers finished the season No. 1 on MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings, but are now celebrating at the MaxPreps National champions. The last time the Bucs won the honor was back in 2014.

Barbe has appeared on the Top 25 list numerous times throughout the course of the season. While en route to their 11th LHSAA Class 5A state championship under head coach Glenn Cecchini.

During their playoff run, the Bucs pitched four shutouts and had one no-hitter. They also only allowed just five runs over a seven-game span. The Buccaneers were 6-1 against teams that were ranked in the top seven in Louisiana and went 5-1 against teams that were in the top 100.

