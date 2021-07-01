50/50 Thursdays
Authorities searching for 19-year-old from Kinder

19-year-old Morris Williams of Kinder
By Lindsey Thompson
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Morris Williams of Kinder.

He was last seen around 4:00 a.m. June 30 on LA 383 near Village Cemetery Road.

Williams is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing blue warmup pants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100, or dial 911.

