Authorities searching for 19-year-old from Kinder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Morris Williams of Kinder.

He was last seen around 4:00 a.m. June 30 on LA 383 near Village Cemetery Road.

Williams is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with black hair. He was last seen wearing blue warmup pants and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 821-2100, or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.