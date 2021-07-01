Ashley HomeStore gives donation of $36,000 to 12 Lake Charles families.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - While many people in Southwest Louisiana sustained damage to their homes following the hurricanes, the May flood had many people once again tasked with fixing their homes.

“I lost everything that was on the floor, furniture, beds, and a lot of my daughter’s toys,” said Brittany Gobert.

For many, The May 17 flood not only left many home items ruined, but personal items as well.

“It ruined all the furniture,” said Ashley Royer. “It ruined our car, everything, and most of our possessions,” said Ashley Royer.

She said she had about a foot and a half of water in her home.

“We don’t have flood insurance, and so, like, I didn’t know how we were going to replace what we lost,” said Ashley Royer.

but -- little did she know she and 11 other families were about to get a great surprise.

A three-thousand dollar store gift card from Ashley HomeStore.

“It’s a very big blessing to be able to, you know, get something to replace that we did lose a lot of things,” said Brittany Gobert.

In collaboration with Trinity Baptist Church, community engagement specialist for Ashley HomeStore, Brittney Stone says -- Trinity supplied them with the names of the 12 families that were in need following the flooding.

“It was so important to us to give back to these families just to give them a reminder that we understand that they are resilient, that they deserve to know that that hope is on the horizon,” said Brittney Stone.

Executive pastor of ministries at Trinity Baptist Church, Rick Ellis, says -- they want to help.

“Everybody needs help,” he said. “So if we can have the opportunity to facilitate different companies and different organizations and helping other people, that’s what we want to do.”

For Jackie Lanham, she says, she feels blessed.

“I feel very blessed,” she said. “Very excited, because we did not know how we were going to replace everything.”

And stone did say that those gift cards they gave out do not expire.

She said it was important to them that the families get a chance to shop and choose their furniture versus them picking furniture for them.

