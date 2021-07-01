4th of July safety reminders

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the 4th of July approaches it’s important to remember how to celebrate the holiday safely, especially considering that many family gatherings will include fireworks and adult beverages.

FIREWORKS

First and foremost, the State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds residents that setting off fireworks is prohibited within city limits. That includes Lake Charles, Sulphur, and Westlake.

Aside from that, they advise the following in order to safely enjoy setting off fireworks:

Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

Never allow children to light fireworks.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition.

Do not dispose of fireworks in a trash container immediately even once wetted down.

You can report any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting lasfm.org.

DRIVING

Though there may be adult beverages at family celebrations this weekend, it’s important to remember not to drink and drive:

Even if you’ve had only one drink, make sure you have a sober driver to ensure you can get home safely.

Report any drunk drivers to your local authorities by calling 911 or *577.

Be attentive on the road and assume that there may be some drivers who are impaired.

Don’t be surprised if you see an increased police presence on roadways this weekend as authorities will be out to pull over impaired drivers.

GRILLING

As you fire up the grill for the weekend it’s important to remember to cook safely:

Keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house. Farther is better.

Make sure your grill is clean to prevent a grease fire.

Check for gas leaks by rubbing a half-liquid dish soap and half-water solution on hoses and connections.

Keep decorations away from your grill.

Keep a spray bottle of water handy to deal with minor flare-ups.

Keep a fire extinguisher within a couple of steps of your grill and know how to use it.

Do not turn on gas while your grill lid is closed.

Never leave a grill unattended.

Don’t overload your grill with food.

BOATING

If you plan on enjoying Southwest Louisiana’s waterways over the weekend the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is issuing the following reminders for boaters:

There must be a life jacket for everyone on board any boat.

Anyone 16 years old and younger must wear a life jacket while on a boat under 26 feet in length.

Everyone on a boat under 16 feet in length that is propelled by a hand tiller motor must wear a life jacket.

Anyone riding a personal watercraft must wear a lifejacket.

The operator of the boat must be sober.

Operating or driving on a boat in Louisiana while intoxicated has the same penalties as operating a vehicle.

A DWI on the water can be issued to anyone operating a moving boat while impaired.

