3 children, 1 adult injured in Jefferson Parish drive-by shooting

MARRERO, La. - (WVUE) - Three children and a 34-year-old man were shot Wednesday night in Marrero, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The children were a 10-month-old, 4-years-old and 15-years-old.

The shooting happened in the 6500 blk. of Lapalco Blvd. Officers are looking for at least one gunman.

While all suffered injuries that were initially considered not life-threatening, the man and 4-year-old are now listed in more serious condition.

Just after 11 p.m., the victims arrived at a local hospital in private vehicle. The man told deputies that a silver SUV pulled alongside his vehicle in a turning lane and shot into his vehicle multiple times.

He was able to drive himself and his passengers to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators have not been able to confirm a motive for the shooting at this time, a JPSO spokesman said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identities of the suspect(s) or the suspect vehicle is asked to call our Gun Violence Unit at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

