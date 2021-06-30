SWLA Arrest Report - June 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 29, 2021.

Justin Jake Vincent, 32, Sulphur: No reflectors on bicycle; resisting an officer by flight; sale, distribution, or possession of a Legend drug without a prescription; failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges); property damage under $1,000; must inform law enforcement of change of address.

Earl Joseph Pete Jr., 38, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Jean Hall, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Vernon Paul Burgin, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court (5 charges).

Brandon Chase Haywood, 31, Vinton: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Walter Jmural Houston, 34, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.

Tracy Ray Richards, 44, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Janice Lynn Stains, 47, Hackberry: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Sterling Bartley, 35, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2 charges); attempted burglary (3 charges); theft under $1,000; attempted theft under $1,000 (3 charges); property damage under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession fo drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.

David Wayne Spell, 29, Westlake: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Gary Dale Pierce, 38, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jalal Michael Bitar, 29, Westlake: Sexual battery; indecent behavior with juveniles.

Trey Joseph Duhon, 24, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000.

Matthew James Celestine, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; vehicle negligent injuring; fourth offense DWI; hit and run.

Jefferee William Evans, 27, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana.

Henry Thompson II, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Blake Edwards, 50, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; curfew; contempt of court.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.