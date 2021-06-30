State Fire Marshal reminds community about firework safety

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, it’s important to keep firework safety a top priority.

Fireworks are a staple for celebrating our country’s independence, but officials warn - that though they may be fun - they have the potential to be dangerous.

“As long as people are aware, you’ve got a much better chance at having a safe Fourth of July,” Ashley Rodrigue with the State Fire Marshal’s office said.

She said when handling any type of firework, remember they are explosives. So, stay at least 200 feet away from any type of building, structure, or vehicle.

Though small fireworks like sparklers seem harmless, they can actually be pretty dangerous – with temperatures reaching over 2,000 degrees.

“You can show the children how to do so in a safe manner. They can be involved, but we really don’t advise children to be allowed to handle fireworks on their own at all,” Rodrigue said. “Don’t partake in setting off fireworks when you’re tired or when you’re impaired. This prevents you from making a quick reaction or quick decision in the event that something does go wrong when lighting that firework. It’s just a bad combination altogether.”

She said that if you do decide to set fireworks off, make sure you are practicing safety.

“We want to advise families to go and participate in public displays as opposed to creating their own. That is in fact the safest way - allowing the professionals to put on an awesome show where you and your family are able to sit in a safe environment with other families.”

Remember, in most of Southwest Louisiana, setting off fireworks is prohibited within city limits including Lake Charles, Sulphur and Westlake.

State Fire Marshal Offers Purchase, Use Tips As Fireworks Retail Sales for the Independence Day Holiday Begin BATON... Posted by Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.