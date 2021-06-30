SOWLEA Leesville hosts free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWLEA will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the CLTCC, Lamar Salter Campus in Leesville on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The event will be from noon to 6 p.m.

Participants at the event will enter a drawing for one of two $500 SOWELA scholarships, along with other giveaways. The event is open to the public, and the vaccine will be administered to individuals age 12 and older.

Albertson’s Pharmacy will administer the two-part Pfizer vaccine. A clinic for the second shot is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, from Noon to 6 p.m. at the Lamar Salter Campus.

To register, visit www.mhealthsystem.com/LamarSalter. Walk-in’s are welcome.

Participation in the vaccine clinic also qualifies individuals for the Louisiana Shot At A Million campaign with prizes of up to $1 million. Visit ShotAtAMillion.com for information and to register.

The Lamar Salter Campus is located at 15014 Lake Charles Highway, Leesville, Louisiana 71446.

