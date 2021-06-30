Sasol contributes $1 million to STEM Children’s Museum and nature center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sasol announced Wednesday that they contributed $1 million to the Lake Charles STEM Children’s Museum and nature center at Port Wonder.

Sasol joined Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the City of Lake Charles, the Children’s Museum of SWLA, and other local leaders in a groundbreaking celebration for Port Wonder Wednesday, which will house a STEM-based Children’s Museum and a Science and Nature Center, according to the company.

Sasol says their $1 million contribution to Port Wonder is the company’s largest single community investment in the United States.

“Sasol is proud to be a partner in this public-private collaboration – one that will be an exciting addition to Southwest Louisiana – a place our employees call home, a place Sasol calls home and hopes to do so for a long time,” Brad Griffith, Executive Vice President of Sasol’s global chemicals business, said.

Sasol says they have focused recent community investment on STEM education initiatives with the goal of strengthening a local, diverse workforce development pipeline in the region – a critical asset for the company’s sustainability in Southwest Louisiana.

“It is this model of collaboration both with Port Wonder and through the challenges of the last year that we have grown to value and appreciate from this community. In fact, it’s a quality we attribute a great deal of our business success to here in Lake Charles,” Griffith said.

Sasol completed the commissioning of its new Lake Charles facility, which is now fully operational, in 2020, according to the company.

Sasol says they have hired 860 new employees, spent more than $4 billion with Louisiana businesses, supported 6,500 construction jobs and contributed over $200 million in taxes, infrastructure improvements, and other benefits to the Southwest Louisiana community and the state of Louisiana.

Over the last several years, Sasol has contributed more than $7 million to community projects focused on local STEM education and small business development, according to the company.

