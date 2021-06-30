Rezoning of Houston River Road raises concern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents surrounding Houston River Road are fighting back. A community meeting was held to discuss the rezoning of property from agricultural to heavy industrial.

If approved, 229 acres of land will be sold, affecting over 20 residents in the area.

“We had to work to put our lives back together, our new normal as the say, and now we have to face more,” a resident said.

The quiet neighborhood the residents know may soon be gone. The Stream Foundation is proposing rezoning of the 229 acres surrounding the area, which they said puts the noisy, industrial plants right in their back yards.

“They are trying to get it shovel-ready with the state and the alliance here in Southwest Louisiana, so they can propose it and sell it to someone industrial,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury member, Randy Burleigh.

Residents in the area feel very strongly about this decision. They said they have been fighting this for over a year, and say they have not been given a choice.

“We are not happy where we live right now because of the industry that is already so close to us,” said resident Amy Richard. “It has actually calmed down a bit as far as dump trucks coming down the road and things like that every day.”

Burleigh said he proposes the company that purchases the land to offer residents a buyout.

“I was in favor to get a company in here, and give them a buyout offer, so it could give the people an opportunity to move away from the industry,” Burleigh said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.