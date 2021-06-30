REPORT: Ramcyzk signs massive contract extension

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints OT Ryan Ramcyzk is signing a five-year, $90 million extension, a source told ESPN.

The extension includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the new highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, according to tweets from Adam Schefter.

Massive extension for Ramczyk. https://t.co/4WjqpxJkCw — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) June 30, 2021

Ramczyk came to the Saints as a first-round pick in 2017 and has become one of the best young tackles in the game. He’s only missed one game in his career and was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Ramczyk is the first of three players from the ’17 draft class to sign an extension. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Williams are also eligible.

