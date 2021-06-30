Police Jury to lift suspension on enforcement of property standards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s Division of Planning and Development will lift the suspension on code enforcement of property standards and will begin enforcing property standards beginning July 1, 2021.

The Police Jury temporarily suspended all code enforcement of properties in August 2020 after Hurricane Laura, due to the widespread structural damage many homes, businesses, and parish properties sustained.

After July 1, Code Enforcement officers will primarily focus on tall grass/weeds, junk and trash/debris violations.

“It’s been almost a year since Hurricane Laura and now, our primary goal is to clean up the parish, not to cause residents any additional stress or hardship,” said Wes Crain, Director of the Division of Planning and Development.

Residents with questions or concerns can call Code Enforcement at 337-721-3625 or email planning@calcasieuparish.gov.

For more information on property standards, you can visit calcasieuparish.gov/codeenforcement.

