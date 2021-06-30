McNeese football to have 10 games broadcast this season

FRISCO, Texas - McNeese football will broadcast at least nine games on either Cox Sports TV or ESPN+, the Southland Conference office announced on Wednesday as it released its 2021 football broadcast schedule. In addition, a 10th game, at LSU, will air on the SECN+ and ESPN+.

Four games will air on CST and ESPN+ while six will broadcast on ESPN+ only. McNeese’s game at Southern on Sept. 18 has yet to be determined if it’ll broadcast on any of the platforms.

McNeese will open up its season on Sept. 4 at home against the defending Division II national champion and preseason No. 1 team in the D2 ranks, the West Florida Argonauts. The noon kick-off will air on CST/ESPN+.

Other Cowboy games airing on both CST and ESPN+ will include the Oct. 2 home contest vs. Southeastern Louisiana (12 p.m.), Oct. 16 at Northwestern State (3 p.m.) and Nov. 6 at home vs. Nicholls (12 p.m.).

ESPN+ games include Sept. 25 at UIW (12 p.m.), Oct. 23 at home vs. UIW (12 p.m.), Oct. 30 at Southeastern Louisiana (6 p.m.), Nov. 13 at Houston Baptist (2 p.m.) and Nov. 20 at home vs. Northwestern State (12 p.m.).

Overall, the six league teams will broadcast a total of 30 games on CST and ESPN+ with other non-conference games to be announced at a later date.

“As the Southland increases its commitment to ESPN as part of an extended agreement signed in 2020, and expands on its longstanding relationship with the network, televising all home football games is now the norm,” league Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “Further, the upcoming fall football schedule will mark the beginning of an exponential increase in campus production broadcasts in 2021-22. And we greatly appreciate the continued and growing interest from our valued partners at Cox Sports Television, as the network will feature a number of great rivalries.”

