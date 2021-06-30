FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through Thursday before a wet holiday weekend arrives

Evening Planner (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fewer overall showers and thunderstorms across the area today, but a few nonetheless that will be possible through sunset as temperatures remain in the 80s although feeling much warmer thanks to high humidity. Your early evening will only feature a couple of isolated thunderstorms with those chances diminishing even more after sunset as low temperatures drop into the lower to middle 70s.

A few isolated storms by Thursday afternoon (KPLC)

Heading into our Thursday, we’ll see a very similar day as today with only a few widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms popping up during that hottest part of the day as temperatures max out around 90 degrees with heat index values topping out around 100 to 103.

Increasing rain chances this weekend (KPLC)

Rain chances will increase Friday as another surge of deeper tropical air moves up the coast along a trough of low pressure. Unfortunately, the rain chances won’t be going any lower for the 4th of July weekend as we will also be watching a weak front drop in from the north, further helping to bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms to the area. The pattern looks to calm down a bit by the middle part of next week as rain chances begin to decrease.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five (KPLC)

The tropics are heating up just a bit today with newly designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the far eastern Atlantic. This system bears watching as it will move on a general westward track over the next several days, potentially reaching the Caribbean by this weekend. There are plenty of obstacles in its path along the way, so at this time, for the Gulf it’s just something to watch but no need to panic at this point.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

