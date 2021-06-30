50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms through Thursday before a wet holiday weekend arrives

By Ben Terry
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Evening Planner
Evening Planner(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Fewer overall showers and thunderstorms across the area today, but a few nonetheless that will be possible through sunset as temperatures remain in the 80s although feeling much warmer thanks to high humidity. Your early evening will only feature a couple of isolated thunderstorms with those chances diminishing even more after sunset as low temperatures drop into the lower to middle 70s.

A few isolated storms by Thursday afternoon
A few isolated storms by Thursday afternoon(KPLC)

Heading into our Thursday, we’ll see a very similar day as today with only a few widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms popping up during that hottest part of the day as temperatures max out around 90 degrees with heat index values topping out around 100 to 103.

Increasing rain chances this weekend
Increasing rain chances this weekend(KPLC)

Rain chances will increase Friday as another surge of deeper tropical air moves up the coast along a trough of low pressure. Unfortunately, the rain chances won’t be going any lower for the 4th of July weekend as we will also be watching a weak front drop in from the north, further helping to bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms to the area. The pattern looks to calm down a bit by the middle part of next week as rain chances begin to decrease.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Five
Potential Tropical Cyclone Five(KPLC)

The tropics are heating up just a bit today with newly designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Five in the far eastern Atlantic. This system bears watching as it will move on a general westward track over the next several days, potentially reaching the Caribbean by this weekend. There are plenty of obstacles in its path along the way, so at this time, for the Gulf it’s just something to watch but no need to panic at this point.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
I-10 closed following hazmat accident.
I-10 reopens following accident involving hazardous chemicals
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in

Latest News

Lower rain chances heading into the afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms the next few days, more widespread rain into the weekend
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer daily storms through tomorrow, then rainier through the holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A little break in the downpours for now, but they will be returning
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News Sunrise 6-6:30 - June 30, 2021