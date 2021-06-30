FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms the next few days, more widespread rain into the weekend

Lower rain chances heading into the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warm and muggy start to our Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the middle to upper 70′s with a few showers around the coastline with the rest of remaining dry. Our typical summer time set up with afternoon and evening storms makes a return as we head into the next few days before changes arrive in the pattern heading into the weekend.

Temperatures into the upper 80's to near 90 this afternoon (KPLC)

Heading off to work this morning you can expect a similar start to the last several days with humid conditions and those warm temperatures with little rain around. Don’t forget the rain gear though as shower and storm chances return heading into the afternoon with a more scattered nature of storms instead of the widespread rain. Highs continue to remain on the warmer side with upper 80′s to near 90 with heat indices climbing into the triple digits during the peak heating of the day. The main driving force for our weather is high pressure sitting to our north and east pushing plenty of moisture in from the south and with a few disturbances pushing through it will be enough to keep showers and storms around. Our pattern will change though as we move closer to the Fourth of July weekend as rain chances quickly increase.

Rain chances lower the next few days, but increase into the weekend (KPLC)

Moving into Friday our rain chances will increase especially for the afternoon and evening as a slow moving front from the north will push into the area and keep things unsettled through the weekend. Temperatures will cool just a little for both Saturday and Sunday as clouds remain in place as well as plenty of showers and storms for Saturday and then scattered storms return for the Fourth of July celebrations. If you have any plans outdoors for this weekend go ahead and think of some alternative plans to move indoors as rain will be around, but there should be some breaks in the rain to allow the outdoor activities to go on. Just keep a close eye on the forecast as we head into the rest of the week as we get a better handle on forecast with time.

A front moving in this weekend brings more showers and storms (KPLC)

Unsettled weather continues even into next week with our summer time set up continuing with daily afternoon and evening storms in the forecast each day next week. Taking a look at the tropics there are two waves in the Central Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center is watching with the first one near the Lesser Antilles moving to the west-northwest and has a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days. The second wave is just east of the first wave and that has a higher chance of forming with a 70% chance of forming over the next 5 days. It will be worth monitoring over the coming days, but as of now there is no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time. For now keep an eye to the sky as we continue to see storms around for the afternoon over next few days.

Several inches of rain possible over the next few days (KPLC)

We are going to have to watch two areas over the next several days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

