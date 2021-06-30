50/50 Thursdays
DeQuincy Fire and others respond to Tuesday afternoon fire

There were no injuries to any personnel or bystanders on scene, according to DeQuincy Fire.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy firefighters along with the Ward Six Fire Department were paged to a structure fire behind a business off East 4th Street in DeQuincy at approximately 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the DeQuincy Volunteer Fire Department.

Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved with flames and the decision was made to request mutual aid from Houston River Fire Department and Beauguard District 2, according to DeQuincy Fire.

DeQuincy Fire says the first units on scene made a quick knockdown of the fire.

There were no injuries to any personnel or bystanders on scene, according to DeQuincy Fire.

