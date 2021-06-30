50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Debate continues over likely outcome for old cases with non-unanimous verdicts

David Nelson's 10-2 verdict was tossed out by a local judge, but prosecutors say they will appeal
David Nelson's 10-2 verdict was tossed out by a local judge, but prosecutors say they will appeal(CPSO)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A local state district judge recently threw out the 2012 conviction of a man found guilty of manslaughter by a non-unanimous jury.

14th JDC Judge Kendrick Guidry was the first judge in the state to do that since unanimous verdicts have been required.

The case was about David Nelson who allegedly sucker punched a  19-year-old at a local strip club.

The victim fell back and suffered a fatal head injury.

With a 10-2 vote, the jury convicted Nelson of manslaughter and he was sentenced to 30 years.

Calcasieu First Assistant D.A. Jacob Johnson says other state district courts and the third circuit are not granting new trials in such cases.

“We are confident, we respect Judge Guidry, we respect his ruling.  We disagree with his ruling respectfully. And we intend to seek appellate review and we feel confident we will prevail on appellate review,” said Johnson.

Though the United States Supreme Court found non-unanimous verdicts to be unconstitutional,  the justices did not force state courts to grant new trials. But SCOTUS left the door open for state courts and legislatures to provide remedies.

Local Senior Public Defender King Alexander says such defendants deserve some remedy even if it’s not a new trial.

“We know that it was unconstitutional to convict them that way, and to the extent someone is still incarcerated, they deserve a remedy whether it’s from the courts or the legislature.  They’ve got to have a remedy and the reformers are not going to stop,” said Alexander.

SCOTUS said the issue of a non-unanimous jury could only be raised when defendants are still in the direct appeal phase, which is soon after their conviction. Alexander says the Nelson case, 12 years old, raised a different constitutional issue - equal protection under the law.

So, for now, there is no automatic retro-activity on old cases that were not unanimous.

A defendant’s attorney must file papers in court to raise appeal issues.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in

Latest News

There were no injuries to any personnel or bystanders on scene, according to DeQuincy Fire.
DeQuincy Fire and others respond to Tuesday afternoon fire
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Lori Vallow indicted in death of former husband Charles Vallow
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weather pattern for a few days, changes for the weekend
A virus that is normally seen during the winter months has made an early return.
RSV cases on the rise in SWLA