Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office offering hunter’s education course

The sheriff’s office says this course is offered free of charge to anyone 10 or older.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it’s hosting a hunter’s education course July 15 and 16.

The sheriff’s office says the course will run Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16, and the course schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 15 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at the American Legion Post 1, 1530 9th Street in Lake Charles.

Friday, July 16 - 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. located at the American Legion Post 1, 1530 9th Street in Lake Charles.

Friday, July 16 - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. located at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy, 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles.

Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course and must be picked up at 11 a.m. Friday and have their own transportation to class at 1:00 p.m, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says lunch will be provided by Sheriff Mancuso Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says this course is offered free of charge to anyone 10 or older, and you must pre-register for the class by visiting HERE.

