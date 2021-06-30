Calcasieu Parish Public Library hosts annual Summer Reading Program

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A favorite activity for many children this time of year is the Summer Reading Program hosted by the Calcasieu Parish Public Library.

This year it’s back with a whole new theme, ‘Tails and Tales.’

All ages can earn online badges by simply reading books or by having books read to them through three different reading programs.

Summer Reading Program - Open to babies through students going into the 5th grade.

Teen Reading Program - Open for students going into grades 6-12.

Adult Reading Program - Open to individuals age 18 and over.

The Public Information Officer for the Calcasieu Parish Public Library Christy Comeaux believes it’s important to continue reading throughout the course of the summer.

“It’s very important to keep reading during the summer. A lot of students and children will develop what’s called the summer slump and so this keeps their minds active. Reading actually helps reduce stress and increases your vocabulary so you know it’s a win, win situation.”

To complete this year’s Louisiana Summer Reading Program, children must read a total of 10 books or have 10 books read to them, and teens and adults must read three books to complete the program and all books must be recorded online by July 31st.

Comeaux believes this year’s theme really helps to keep things fun for everyone.

”You’re not really bogged down having to read books but here you can read a few books get a few prizes and you’re learning the whole time and that’s the best thing in the world.”

The program is happening now through July 31st.

More information about the library can be found here.

