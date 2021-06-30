7-in-Seven Countdown: Top #SWLAPREPS Divisions for 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Were just a couple of months away from the start of the 2021 football season, which means it’s time for the 7-in-Seven countdown. The most competitive districts to keep an eye on during football season.

7. Division 6-2A

District 6-2A repeats as No. 7 again as the race over the past few years has been predominantly a two-horse race between Notre Dame and Lafayette Christian. LCA repeated as district champions and division iii state champions for the second year in a row.

It’s very possible the district could come down to LCA and Notre Dame once again, but don’t sleep on Welsh, Port Barre and Lake Arthur to grab a few wins as well.

6. Division 5-2A

Last year the kinder yellowjackets went undefeated in district play and made it to the class 2a state championship but fell to Many. Now onto Rosepine, the eagles only had one loss in district play last season and made it to the playoffs before falling to Avoyelles in the 2nd round... The rushing attack led by grant Ducote will no doubt carry the load. Next the Pickering red devils enter this year with a new head coach and without RB Deon Street who was a big part of the offense last season as the RDevilsils finished 3-2 in district play right now the favorite is kinder, but some other teams like DeQuincy and Rosepine might take big steps in the right direction to shake things up.

