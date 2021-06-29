SWLA Arrest Report - June 28, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 28, 2021.

Joshua Demonte Siverand, 21, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; instate detainer; harassment; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; monetary instrument abuse.

Desiree Djeannee Poullard, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; possession of marijuana; theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremiah Kyle Manuel, 39, Collinston: Contempt of court; theft under $5,000; mischief; trespassing; resisting an officer.

Cameron Allen Miller, 19, Sulphur: Robbery; theft under $1,000.

Samuel Frank McCreary IV, 24, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Shane Wayne Cormier, 51, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; theft of a motor vehicle.

Christopher Allen Cross, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Sunni Jo Blanchard, 35, Ragley: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Federico Merez-Martinez, 29, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse.

Joseph Earl Manson, 30, LaPlace: Out of state detainer.

Jody Dewayne Kershaw, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Opal Evelyn Washington, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Justin Jake Vincent, 32, Sulphur: No reflectors on bicycle; flight from an officer; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; failure to register as a sex offender (3 charges); property damage under $1,000; failure to inform law enforcement of a change in residence.

Earl Joseph Pete Jr., 38, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Catherine Jean Hall, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

