50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SOWELA holding pipeline technician training informational session

SOWELA offers pipeline technician training
SOWELA offers pipeline technician training(kplc)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting a Pipeline Technician Training Informational Session on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The session will be at 5 p.m. on the main campus of the Regional Training Center.

The event will provide prospective pipeline technician students with the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, learn about the program, explore scholarship opportunities, how to apply, and more.

Students who enroll in the 10-week program will receive an overview of the mechanical equipment used in the pipeline industry. Instruction includes:

  • Test overfill protection devices
  • Startup of a liquid pipeline
  • Shutdown of a liquid pipeline
  • Rectifier installation

Training covers codes and standards, fire safety, and pipeline operations. Safety and efficient work practices are emphasized, along with basic occupational and employability skills.

Additionally, the program will have supplementary training for persons previously or currently in related pipeline positions. The program generally prepares individuals to understand flow measurement, corrosion, and cathodic protection, pipeline maintenance, and more.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a Pipeline Technician Certification of Completion.

To register for the informational session you can visit www.sowela.edu/technician. The informational session is free and open to the public. For questions, you can contact (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Grilling safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend
L.J. Dietz and Cory Dupont are accused of stealing a gun while working as handymen at a home in...
Handymen accused of stealing firearm from home
Rain chances will be around for the next several days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return for Tuesday, rainy pattern to end the week