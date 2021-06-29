SOWELA holding pipeline technician training informational session

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting a Pipeline Technician Training Informational Session on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The session will be at 5 p.m. on the main campus of the Regional Training Center.

The event will provide prospective pipeline technician students with the opportunity to meet faculty and staff, learn about the program, explore scholarship opportunities, how to apply, and more.

Students who enroll in the 10-week program will receive an overview of the mechanical equipment used in the pipeline industry. Instruction includes:

Test overfill protection devices

Startup of a liquid pipeline

Shutdown of a liquid pipeline

Rectifier installation

Training covers codes and standards, fire safety, and pipeline operations. Safety and efficient work practices are emphasized, along with basic occupational and employability skills.

Additionally, the program will have supplementary training for persons previously or currently in related pipeline positions. The program generally prepares individuals to understand flow measurement, corrosion, and cathodic protection, pipeline maintenance, and more.

Upon completion of the program, students will receive a Pipeline Technician Certification of Completion.

To register for the informational session you can visit www.sowela.edu/technician. The informational session is free and open to the public. For questions, you can contact (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

