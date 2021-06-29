50/50 Thursdays
Single-vehicle crash claims life of driver in Jefferson Davis

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Parish claimed the life of a driver and sent the passenger to a Lake Charles area hospital, according to Louisiana State Police.

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a single-vehicle crash on Farm Supply Road near Monger Road in Jefferson Davis Parish shortly after noon Monday, June 28, according to Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D.

The crash claimed the life of the driver whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to Senegal.

Senegal says the initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling north on Farm Supply Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof before becoming submerged in a flooded field, according to Senegal.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Senegal.

The sole passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment, According to Senegal. 

Both were properly restrained, according to Senegal.

Senegal says a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted for analysis.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Troop D says they have investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths in 2021.

