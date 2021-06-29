RSV cases on the rise in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A common virus is popping up at uncommon times across Southwest Louisiana.

Local daycares and pediatricians are seeing an alarming rate of respiratory infections in young children and it has led to some concerns.

Respiratory illnesses such as RSV can have serious impacts on infants and children. Since many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, a local pediatrician says there’s been a consistent spike in pediatric cases of RSV.

”We probably started seeing an increase in cases in the middle of May,” said Dr. Lyle Stephenson.

A virus that is normally seen during the winter months has made an early return.

”RSV stands for respiratory syncytial virus. We’re seeing an uptick in cases over the last month or so and we’re seeing it both locally and nationwide.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, 58,000 children under the age of 5 are hospitalized with RSV with 100-500 deaths among children younger than 5 years old and 177,000 hospitalizations with 14,000 deaths among adults aged 65 years or older.

RSV is an RNA virus of the genus Orthopneumovirus, family Pneumoviridae, primarily spread via respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children under one year of age in the United States. Infants, young children, and older adults with chronic medical conditions are at risk of severe disease from RSV infection.

Dr. Stephenson with the Pediatric Center said with more COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the virus is now able to spread more freely, as opposed to this time last year.

“This was theorized that it could happen with certain viruses. We probably didn’t expect it to be one particular virus--especially one that has such a high burden of disease on our smallest infants,” Stephenson said.

RSV mostly affects young children and in some cases adults over 60. It is also the most common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

”More people are getting back in the workforce, sending kids to daycare, and we’re in an age group where we don’t have a vaccine for them for RSV or COVID.”

Symptoms include:

irritability

fatigue

lethargy

loss of appetite

fever

cough

sneezing

headache

wheezing

”If they’re working really hard to breathe-- expanding their chest, sucking in below, between, or above their ribs, that can be a sign of respiratory distress,” Stephenson said. “Another problem that we see with this is that It’s also hard to eat when you’re breathing so fast. So, if your child is not eating or making wet diapers, that’s another reason to seek further care.”

Dr. Stephenson said right now, his office is seeing about 2 to 3 cases of RSV daily. He recommends using extreme caution when taking young children under the age of 2, especially infants less than 6 months old, outside of your general circle.

The CDC recently issued an alert for RSV to warn doctors about the virus rapidly spreading in southern states.

