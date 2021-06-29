50/50 Thursdays
Officer impersonator arrested after pulling over real off-duty deputy, according to sheriff

Vincent Marks
Vincent Marks(Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested weeks after he claimed to be a police officer when he pulled over an off-duty Assumption Parish sheriff’s deputy on June 10, according to Sheriff Leland Falcon.

He said Vincent Marks, 27, of Plaquemine, was booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on Monday, June 28, on a charge of false impersonation of a peace officer (felony). His bond is set at $10,000.

According to investigators, Marks was behind the off-duty deputy on LA 70 near Bayou Corne and started flashing his headlights. The deputy said he turned into a convenience store parking lot and the vehicle Marks was driving not only pulled in behind him but also blocked him in.

APSO reported Marks showed the deputy a badge and said he was a police officer but the deputy recognized him from a domestic incident that happened in Pierre Part earlier in the year. Authorities added that at the time, the deputy did not know the name of the man impersonating the officer.

An investigation turned up Marks’s name as the impersonator and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

