McNeese Outdoor Track & Field Athletes make 2021 Southland Conference All-Academic team

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRISCO, Texas – Six McNeese track and field student-athletes were named to the 2021 Southland Conference Outdoor Track & Field All-Academic Team, the league office announced on Tuesday.

Conference champions Grace McKenzie and Alanna Arvie were joined by medalists Malaiya Jedkins and Jemira Thomlinson on the women’s team while league champion Gideon Cheplak was joined by medalist Henry Kiplagat on the men’s squad.

Arvie becomes a four-time recipient of the academic award after she posted a 4.0 GPA in H&HP-Exercise Physiology. The senior from Oberlin won gold at the conference championships in the hammer throw and was an NCAA East Prelim qualifier.

McKenzie picks up her first SLC All-Academic honor after she posted a 4.0 GPA in H&HP-Exercise Physiology and Health Promotion. The Ireland native won gold in the heptathlon and a silver medal in the long jump. She also earned All-American Honorable Mention honors after competing in the heptathlon at the NCAA Championships but was unable to finish the meet due to an injury.

Jedkins was named all-academic for the second time after posting a 3.13 GPA in Health Systems Management. A native of Navasota, Texas, Jedkins, who earlier in the year became the school record holder in the triple jump, won a bronze medal in that event at the league outdoor championships and qualified for the NCAA East Prelims in the event.

Thomlinson won a silver medal in the hammer throw at the conference outdoor meet and qualified for the NCAA East Prelim round and earned all-academic honors after compiling a 3.14 GPA while pursuing her master’s degree in business administration.

Cheplak, the league’s Athlete of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Runner of the Year, won a gold medal in both the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the conference championships and recorded a 3.07 GPA in Applied and Natural Sciences.

Kiplagat compiled a 3.58 GPA in General Studies and earned a bronze medal at the SLC outdoor meet in the 10,000-meter run.

Southeastern Louisiana’s Frank DiSanza and Northwestern State’s Natashia Jackson were named the 2021 SLC Outdoor Track & Field Student-Athletes of the Year.

Southland Conference Track & Field All-Academic Teams are selected by a 50-percent rule. Of the total number of nominees, half are named all-academic selections. Honorees are nominated and voted upon by head coaches, sports information directors, and academic staff members from each university. Student-Athletes of the Year are voted on by the Southland awards committee, consisting of one administrator from each member school.

