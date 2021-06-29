50/50 Thursdays
LSWA releases All-Louisiana College Baseball Team

By Zach Nunez
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Sports Writers Association released its 2021 edition of the All-Louisiana College Baseball team Tuesday afternoon.

LSU and Louisiana Tech led the list with six players receiving honors apiece. McNeese, UL-Lafayette, Tulane and LSU-Eunice all had three players each. Southeastern, LSU-Shreveport, Delgado CC, Nicholls, Bossier Parish CC, LSU-Alexandria, New Orleans, Loyola, Baton Rouge CC and Centenary all had players make the list as well.

2021 Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) Men’s College Baseball Team

Hitter of the Year – Hunter Wells, Louisiana Tech

Pitcher of the Year – Landon Marceaux, LSU

Freshman of the Year – Dylan Crews, LSU

Newcomer of the Year – Drake Osborn, Louisiana

Coach of the Year – Lane Burroughs, Louisiana Tech

FIRST TEAM

P – Connor Cooke, Louisiana - 6-3, 2.00 ERA, First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference

P – Will Dion, McNeese – 9-4, 3.07 ERA, Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year

P – Jonathan Fincher, Louisiana Tech – 8-3, 3.05 ERA, First-Team All-Conference USA

P – Landon Marceaux, LSU – 7-7, 2.54 ERA, Third-Team All-America

C – Bennett Lee, Tulane – .440 Avg., 4 HR, 28 RBI, CB/NCBWA Freshman All-America

1B – Tre’ Morgan, LSU – .357 Avg., 6 HR, 42 RBI, CB Freshman All-America

2B – Taylor Young, Louisiana Tech – .331 Avg., 7 HR, 36 RBI, Third-Team All-America

SS – Collin Burns, Tulane – .353 Avg., 8 HR, 50 RBI, Third-Team All-America

3B – Hunter Wells, Louisiana Tech – .385 Avg., 14 HR, 61 RBI, First-Team All-Conference USA

OF – Parker Bates, Louisiana Tech – .346 Avg., 11 HR, 62 RBI, First-Team All-Conference USA

OF – Dylan Crews, LSU – .362 Avg., 18 HR, 42 RBI, Third-Team All-America

OF – Clayton Rasbeary, McNeese – .353 Avg., 12 HR, 42 RBI, First-Team All-SLC

DH – Jarrett McDonald, LSU-Eunice – .370 Avg., 11 HR, 53 RBI, NJCAA All-American

UT – Brayden Jobert, Delgado CC – .394 Avg., 16 HR, 71 RBI, NJCAA All-American

SECOND TEAM

P – Jerry Couch, LSU-Eunice – 12-1, 3.82 ERA, NJCAA All-American

P – Keagan Gillies, Tulane – 1-1, 0.96 ERA, 5 Sv., 28.0 IP, 44 K

P – Ma’Khail Hilliard, LSU – 6-0, 4.31 ERA, 54.1 IP, 53 K

P – Joe Taylor, Nicholls – 1-3, 0.56 ERA, 10 Sv., 32.1 IP, 42 K

P – Will Warren, Southeastern Louisiana – 7-2, 2.57 ERA, First-Team All-SLC

C – Drake Osborn, Louisiana – .336 Avg., 2 HR, 20 RBI, SBC Newcomer of the Year

1B – Andrew Mills, Bossier Parish CC – .353 Avg., 13 HR, 53 RBI

2B – Jack Merrifield, LSU-Eunice – .396 Avg., 6 HR, 68 RBI, NJCAA All-American

SS – Jordan Ardoin, LSU-Alexandria – .348 Avg., 2 HR, 53 RBI, First-Team RRAC

3B – Cade Doughty, LSU – .308 Avg., 13 HR, 55 RBI, ABCA All-South Region

OF – Gavin Dugas, LSU – .295 Avg., 19 HR, 66 RBI, NCAA Eugene Regional MVP

OF – Pearce Howard, New Orleans – .333 Avg., 7 HR, 56 RBI, Second-Team All-SLC

OF – Steele Netterville, Louisiana Tech – .283 Avg., 12 HR, 57 RBI, Conference USA All-Tournament

DH – Ben Fitzgerald, Louisiana – .301 Avg., 12 HR, 30 RBI, First-Team All-Sun Belt

UT – Manny Garcia, Louisiana Tech – .309 Avg., 9 HR, 53 RBI, First-Team All-Conference USA

* - five pitchers on the second team due to tie in voting

HONORABLE MENTION

P – Brennan Stuprich, Southeastern Louisiana. 1B – Michael Calamari, Loyola. 2B – Payton Alexander, Loyola; Nate Fisbeck, McNeese. OF – Kody Kolb, LSU-Shreveport; William Veillon, Baton Rouge CC. DH – Taylor Fajardo, LSU-Shreveport. UT – Preston Ludwick, Centenary College.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

