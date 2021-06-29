Lake Area business donates mattresses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A good night’s sleep is something everyone needs. Two brothers found a way to give just that to their community. New Look Furniture received a donation of Tempur-Pedic mattresses.

The business was given a donation of more than 120 mattresses valued at over $250,000. They plan to distribute them to local fire stations, Boys and Girls Village and Harbour House.

“Lake Charles has been good to us, and we want to be good back to Lake Charles, meaning we are involved through donation of Tempur Sealy to help our firemen and many other organizations in town to sleep better,” said Owner of Look New Furniture, Mitch Bush.

In efforts to give back to a battered community, New Look Furniture along with MattressJoe and Tempur Sealy are donating 128 mattresses to local organizations.

“We are going to be able to outfit every single bed in all of Lake Charles’ fire departments,” said General Manager and Bush’s brother, Joe Abushanab. “We are going to be able to take care of Sulphur fire departments, and we are going to be able to take care of Westlake fire departments. Plus, we also have mattresses that are going to be donated to The Boys and Girls Village and Harbour House.”

The brothers are also familiar with the damage caused by Hurricane Laura.

“We did sustain a lot of damage just like other people. We are no different,” Bush said.

That’s why they feel it is important to give back.

“It is a great feeling, because I know we are going to make people’s lives better. We are going to make them sleep better, and it’s a wonderful feeling to give,” Bush said.

“It’s really just a wonderful event that we can bless the fire department that works so hard for the entire community and a couple of organizations that are out there working for the betterment of the kids in the area. It’s really just a wonderful event,” Abushanab said.

