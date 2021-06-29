Honoring Cayce: Loved ones work together to build casket for fallen lineman

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The loss of Bay St. Louis lineman Cayce Seal has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him. The 28-year-old father of two died after suffering an electrical shock last week.

Cayce’s loved ones have spent the last few days coping with the tragic loss by coming together to smile through their tears, sharing photos and memories as they grieve.

On Sunday, Cayce’s loved ones worked together to give him one last gift, pouring their grief and love into building a beautiful hand-crafted casket.

Friends of Cayce Seal gathered to build a coffin for their friend. (WLOX)

Cayce’s father - Bay St. Louis councilman Doug Seal - said his son was more than just a lineman. He was the light to people’s day everywhere that he went.

“He was a giver and selfless. He never did anything for recognition. He did things because it needed to be done,” said Doug Seal. “We get told stories about him that we had no idea that he has done for people. You don’t realize how much people admire or respect you.”

Friends and family build casket for electrocuted lineman (WLOX)

Seal said that fact is proven by the number of people who showed up Saturday outside the New Orleans hospital as Cayce gave his final gift: donating his organs to help others. The love those who knew him had was evident once again Sunday by the many family and friends who gathered to craft Cayce’s final resting place.

With tears in his eyes, Cayce’s dad is now trying to smile through the pain, leaning on his faith and trusting in God’s timing.

“At least we had him for 28 years,” said a teary-eyed Doug Seal. “We’re sad. We don’t ask why because everything is in God’s plan. This weekend, Cayce was moving into his new house across the street from us. God knew those babies needed to be across the street from us. It’s all God’s plan. We’ll miss him, we love him and will cry every day for him.”

Cayce was the proud father of a two-year-old son and also took on the father role for his eight-year-old stepdaughter. He also leaves behind his longtime girlfriend Cassie Lassabe.

Seal said he is so grateful for everyone in the community for the support they’ve shown his family.

“It’s awesome. I couldn’t thank people enough,” he said. “You know, this is a community who are there for each other. You hear about all of the bad stuff in the world, but these are the good things you don’t hear about.”

On Wednesday, first responders will escort a procession to bring Cayce back to Hancock County from New Orleans. The procession will start at Waveland Avenue and Highway 90 around 11 a.m, proceeding down Highway 90 to Main Street, and ending at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home.

On Thursday, a public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland. A procession will then take Cayce to his final resting spot at Lakeshore Cemetery.

