Handymen accused of stealing firearm from home

L.J. Dietz and Cory Dupont are accused of stealing a gun while working as handymen at a home in...
L.J. Dietz and Cory Dupont are accused of stealing a gun while working as handymen at a home in Jennings, Louisiana. Jennings police say they then sold the gun to Dominick Sittig.(Jennings Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Two handymen hired to work on plumbing are accused of stealing a firearm from a Jennings home, authorities say.

The homeowner told officers he hired L.J. Dietz, 27, and Cory Dupont, 34, to do plumbing work in his residence, according to a news release from Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.

The homeowner told officers that when he realized a Daniel Defense AR-10 rifle was missing, he confronted Dietz and Dupont, who admitted to stealing the weapon, Semmes said.

After officers located Dietz and Dupont at a residence on Winnie Street, they led officers to an abandoned residence in Evangeline, where they said they hid the firearm, Semmes said.

Officers later learned that Dietz sold the firearm to Dominick Sitting, 25, for around $700, Semmes said.

Officers contacted Sittig, who brought the gun to the Jennings Police Department.

All three men were arrested.

· L.J. Shawn Dietz, 27, Jennings: Theft of a firearm; illegal possession of a stolen firearm; illegally supplying a felon with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; criminal conspiracy.

· Cory J. Dupont, 34, Welsh: Criminal conspiracy.

· Dominick James Sittig, 25, Lake Arthur: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; illegal possession of stolen firearms.

