Grilling safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend

With the Fourth of July this weekend, it's a good time to dust off the grill and host a holiday gathering.

But, before you head outside, it’s important to follow proper sanitization guidelines to avoid any kind of sickness.

Hot foods can generally be kept outside for up to four hours, and cold foods can be kept outside for up to 6 hours before having to be thrown out.

Chef Roy Angelle for Sowela Community College says it’s key to have a concept of time when you’re grilling out.

“Most of the time when we’re outside we forget to use heating or cooling elements. Be sure to use some kind of warmer, there are all kinds of warmers you can buy nowadays to keep food hot and at temperature.”

For hot foods temperatures must be above 135 degrees and for cold foods temperatures must be below 40 degrees.

Angelle says to go by the old saying.

“Things that fly are165, things that walk like beef and pork are 155, things that swim are 145.”

When prepping your meat, only pull out what you’ll use.

