First Alert Forecast: Typical summer weather pattern for a few days, changes for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Once again an upper level low across southern Texas caused a lot of clouds and widespread showers across Southwest Louisiana. This low is weakening and should be gone by Wednesday. But for now tonight we will see some scattered showers and storms, though most should end by sunset with only a few possible after sunset.

By Wednesday we will return to a more normal weather pattern, which means a 40% chance of mainly afternoon rain Wednesday and Thursday. This means it will be warmer with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

An upper level trough of low pressure will develop over the southeastern United States by the end of the week. This will also push a weak cold front into our area, and that will also help to increase the chance of rain Friday and Saturday. As a result I have increased the rain chance to 60% for Friday and Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast is a bit more uncertain and will ultimately depend on whether or not the above mentioned front moves through or stalls over our area. I am leaning toward a combination of both, but did reduce the rain chance to 40% for Sunday. I’m still optimistic fireworks will be ok, but outdoor plans during the day will contend with rain. Speaking of that, I know there are a lot of outdoor events this weekend; make an indoor alternative and plan to monitor the forecast through this week for any updates. The forecast for the weekend could still change so continue to monitor us for updates.

The tropics remain quiet close to home with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico expected through the holiday weekend. Once again there are some rumblings on social media about tropical development in the Gulf, but this is very uncertain and honestly will continue to change with time. It is typical for the models to show a system forming in the Gulf, but most times these don’t develop. Count on us to keep you updated with a no-hype forecast; if we don’t post about it then it is not a concern!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.