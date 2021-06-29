FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return for Tuesday, rainy pattern to end the week

We see highs reach the upper 80's with more storms this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a soggy start to the week with heavy downpours on our Monday we can expect those same scattered showers and storms to return as we head into our Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances do drop slightly for the rest of the week, but they will not be zero as our unsettled weather pattern continues into the Fourth of July weekend.

More widespread storms possible as we head into the afternoon (KPLC)

Starting out our Tuesday morning a little drier than our Monday as showers and storms are far and few between with most of the rain across East Texas near Beaumont and back into Houston. Don’t let you guard down though as scattered showers and a few storms will begin to pop up through the morning hours and then continue into the afternoon. The showers and storms today look to be more widespread just like our Monday as another disturbance pushes in from the east and that will be the triggering mechanism for the storm development as well as the daytime heating. Temperatures this morning are back into the middle to upper 70′s with the high humidity once again being the story as we have seen little in the way of relief. Some sunshine this morning and throughout the afternoon will help to boost our temperatures back into the middle and upper 80′s, but make sure to keep the rain jacket or umbrella close by as storms develop this afternoon.

Rain chances will be around for the next several days (KPLC)

Much like the last several days heavy rainfall will be the primary threat with any shower or storm that develops with frequent lightning and gusty winds at times. The chance to see heavy rain continues for the area over the next several days as well, but the difference will be most of the storms will be more in the scattered category with more of us seeing longer breaks in between the showers and storms. Highs stay steady for the most part with just a degree or two difference each afternoon with most of us reaching the upper 80′s to near 90. Scattered storms continue to be a factor as we head into the end of the week and unfortunately the pattern doesn’t look to change as we head into the Fourth of July weekend.

For the Fourth of July weekend we see more rain and storms (KPLC)

Weak disturbances continue to push through for the majority of the week helping to fuel the storms, but a cold front will be pushing in from the north bringing increased rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday, which could put a damper on some of our celebrations. While it’s not looking to be a total washout a of now the forecast will have to be monitored closely as we could see widespread rain at times and some could be locally heavy. Looking at the tropics, we had Tropical Storm Danny form off the coast of South Carolina yesterday and that is weakening as it moves inland and will not be a factor for us. There is another wave east of the Lesser Antilles that has a 40% chance of formation over the next 5 days, but this too has no impact to the Gulf over the next several days. For now keep the rain gear handy as showers and storms remain in the forecast.

Rain totals will steadily rise to around 2-3 inches over the next 7 days (KPLC)

We are continuing to track a 40% chance of development from a wave in the Central Atlantic (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.