Cameron sheriff serves as substitute preacher

By Marcello Cuadra
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - During the week, he is the top cop in Cameron Parish, but when the weekend rolls around, he takes on an entirely different position: a substitute preacher.

“Everyone has a gift that God gives them, and not to say I have the gift to preach it, but God’s called you to do different things,” said Sheriff Ron Johnson.

For Johnson, some Sundays involve working in local churches.

“Well, like a lot of other people that are active in the church that have full-time jobs, so do I. I substitute preach, do whatever the church calls for,” Johnson said.

He says substitute preaching is something he has a calling for.

“Preachers have to take vacations. Preachers get sick. Some preachers have other obligations, so they can’t be there every Sunday and every Wednesday,” Johnson said. “When some of them can’t be there, I’m glad to fill in for them.”

He explains how it makes him feel.

“It gives you a feeling of richness, you know, whenever we give, whenever we do what we do, and in God’s glory, that makes us feel good, whenever we glorify Him.”

Sheriff Johnson has one message he hopes people hear.

“We’ve had people come in and do a great service to us and help us out a great deal: stripping out builders, mucking out buildings, and doing all that where we have a chance to serve others, too, that come here with gifts. We have to remember, whenever other people have hurricanes or maybe tornadoes, that’s when we’re called to go there to help also.”

He says substitute preaching is something he will continue to do. Johnson has also preached at a wedding and several funerals before.

