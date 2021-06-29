Calcasieu Police Jury departments to be closed July 5

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced Tuesday that all police jury departments will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

Offices will reopen Tuesday, July 6, according to the police jury.

Garbage and trash pickup will run as scheduled for Waste Management customers, and residents can visit wm.com/alerts for up-to-date service information or call 337-436-7229 with any questions on the pickup schedule, according to the police jury.

The police jury says Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will be closed Sunday, July 4, but will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5.

