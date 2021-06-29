50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Police Jury departments to be closed July 5

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced Tuesday that all police jury departments will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

Offices will reopen Tuesday, July 6, according to the police jury.

Garbage and trash pickup will run as scheduled for Waste Management customers, and residents can visit wm.com/alerts for up-to-date service information or call 337-436-7229 with any questions on the pickup schedule, according to the police jury.

The police jury says Residential Solid Waste Convenience Centers in Lake Charles and Sulphur will be closed Sunday, July 4, but will be open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaleb Deaton, a crawfish farmer in Jeff Davis Parish, took video of a huge snake in the Fenton...
VIDEO: Huge snake near Fenton
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Chevrolet Cruz, John Carrier, 50, of Lake Charles,...
Lake Charles man dies from injuries sustained in Saturday night crash
A video sent to KPLC and circulating on Facebook shows a crane toppling over. The video has...
UPDATE: One injured in crane accident reported at Calcasieu Pass LNG
Authorities investigating assault on Cajun Navy volunteer.
UPDATE: Mayor, police chief issue statements on alleged assault of Cajun Navy volunteer
Kyle Natali turned himself in to police after a fatal hit and run.
Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in

Latest News

Rain chances will be around for the next several days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return for Tuesday, rainy pattern to end the week
COVID-19 in SWLA: June 29, 2021
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Grilling safety tips ahead of the holiday weekend