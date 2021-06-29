50/50 Thursdays
91-year-old Lake Charles woman writes memoir

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Her name is synonymous with Messiah, Francis G. Bulber Youth Choir and she played in the Lake Charles Symphony for 61 years.

Patricia Cavell Bulber has written her memoir, From East to West: My Journey. The 91-year-old tells her life story from her birth in New Orleans to her legacy as part of the early faculty of McNeese State University and the music department.

A book signing was held for Bulber at Villa Maria Retirement Center where she lives.

”I came to Lake Charles in 1954. At that time, Lake Charles, the city of Lake Charles ended at Sallier Street, and I taught 48 years at McNeese,” Bulber said.

The book’s cover is Bulber, age 25, at her recital. She has been an outstanding musician and teacher over her career. Ms. Bulber is considered one who has shaped the music culture at McNeese and in the area.

The book can be purchased through Wise Publications.

