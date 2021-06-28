SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 27, 2021.

Cecil Gene Walker, 53, DeQuincy: Failure to notify as a sex offender; possession of marijuana (2 charges).

Jordan Scott Ballou, 28, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges); contempt of court.

Steve James Levier Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; mischief; child endangerment.

Justin Lawrence Ledesma, 27, Uvalde, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000.

Brennon Michael Duay, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Larry James Guillory, 29, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Kevin Dwayne Nelson, 39, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Gilberto Rosa Rodriguez, 24, Gray: Theft under $5,000.

John Henry Johnson, 26, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Danny Lee Bush, 51, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

