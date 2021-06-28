SHERIFF: Narcotics task force raids ‘trap house’

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made in an extensive covert investigation into a “trap house” known as the “Hole.”

Agents with the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force raided a residence on Lawrence Street in Leesville known as the “Hole,” according to Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft.

The sheriff’s office says they have received numerous complaints regarding the “Hole” from residents throughout the parish.

The owner/operators of the “Hole” are responsible for facilitating drug use and abuse, throughout every small community within Vernon Parish, according to Craft

Craft said during the course of the investigation, agents identified the “Hole” as a “trap house,” which is a residence used for the specific purpose of distributing illegal narcotics.

Upon arrival at the “Hole,” agents encountered Dameciao A. Hollis, 32, of Lufkin, Texas, and detained him without incident, according to Craft.

Craft said during the course of the search, agents located large amounts of each of the following: cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana.

Agents also located firearms and were able to determine that three handguns had been previously reported as stolen from Alexandria and Leesville, according to Craft.

Agents also located ammunition in plastic bags that they suspect were being sold from the residence, according to Craft.

Craft said agents arrested Hollis on one count of possession of cocaine; and one count of possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $11,561.

The Leesville Police Department has notified the victims of the firearm thefts of the recovery of the guns, according to Craft. The Leesville Police Department initially received the reports of the thefts.

Craft said agents with the narcotics task force spent several months investigating complaints in regards to the “Hole.”

Craft said the investigation into this criminal enterprise is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

Craft is asking anyone with information regarding the distribution of illegal narcotics to contact the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force at 337-238-1311.

