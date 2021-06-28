50/50 Thursdays
“Rouge et Blanc” returns to Banners at McNeese

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Banners at McNeese State University has announced that “Rouge et Blanc” is returning this fall.

October 30, 2021, is the date for Southwest Louisiana’s premier fine wine and gourmet food fundraiser. This year’s grand tasting gala will return in a new location, at Oak Crossing on Nelson Road in Lake Charles.

“We have sold out for 14 years and running,” said Brook Hanneman, Banners Director. I would advise veryone to pay attention and mark their calendars. This year, we want to make the event more intimate, so we’re going to have fewer tickets to sell. Mark your calendars for August 6, 2021, when tickets go on sale.”

Hanneman says it was great to be able to schedule Rouge et Blanc, after all we’ve been through the past year.

“To celebrate arts, literature and music, it’s just a very empowering and wonderful thing to do. We’re excited to get back to our programming and be involved in the community again.”

Proceeds from the wine tasting event benefit Banners’ year-round programs, featuring international artists and lecturers. It also includes outreach programs for school and community groups.  For more information, go to www.banners.org

